Nayakguda High School students block national highway-326 to protest sub-standard food

On being informed, Mathili BDO Asish Bhoi and DEO Ramesh Sethy rushed to the spot and pacified the students following which the road blockade was withdrawn.

Published: 14th September 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Nayakguda High School students

Students staging road blockade on NH-326 in Malkangiri | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Traffic movement on National Highway-326 was disrupted for hours on Friday as Class IX and X students of Nayakguda High School staged a road blockade at Nayakguda Junction protesting sub-standard food in the hostel.

“We are being served poor quality food in the hostel by school authorities. This apart, the hostel generator is lying defunct since long, which is affecting our studies,” said the students. Moreover, students have not been paid incentive of Rs 4,000 per year which is supposed to be credited in their accounts, they alleged. 

“Though we took up these issues with the school authorities several times in the past, no action was taken in this regard. Finding no other option, we were forced to stage the protest,” said the agitating students.

TAGS
Nayakguda High School Nayakguda Junction DEO Ramesh Sethy Mathili BDO Asish Bhoi Mid Day Meal
