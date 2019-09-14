Home States Odisha

Odisha Shilpi Mahasangh protests against Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Limited

Protest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Odisha Shilpi Mahasangh on Friday protested against Odisha State Cooperative Handicrafts Corporation Limited (OSCHCL) for allegedly ignoring the pleas of handcraft artisans and promoting handloom products. 

Mahasangha leader Uday Mohanty alleged that Utkalika, the lone certified government store for handcraft products, is focusing more on selling handloom products. This is causing huge loss to the handicraft artisans as there are no other government certified stores in the State that buy handicraft products from them, he said. He also alleged that though artisans who suffered huge loss after cyclone Fani have requested the Corporation to purchase more handcraft products from them for its Utkalika stores, their request has fallen to deaf ears.

The Mahasangha members alleged that while the Directorate of Handloom and Textile is selling and promoting handlooms through many certified stores including Boyanika, Serifed and Sambalpur Bastralay, the Handcraft Corporation has failed to take any such activity for the promotion of handicraft products. 
Officials of Handicraft Cooperation couldn’t be reached for their comment. 

