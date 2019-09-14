Home States Odisha

Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights meet over welfare migrant workers’ children

Collector Arindam Dakua and social activist Umi Daniel also spoke.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

child rights

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR : A district level consultation meeting on welfare of migrant workers’ children was held here on Friday. A draft action plan to address the plights of these children was prepared in the presence of officials of six Western Odisha districts.

Attending the meeting, Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) Sandhyabati Pradhan said as per the action plan, the panel will issue advisories to departments concerned for adopting appropriate measures for the welfare of these children. The focus will be on education, nutrition, health and safety of children, she added.

More than 40,000 children migrate from the district with their parents to neighbouring States after Nuakhai. Though seasonal hostels have been opened by the administration, it failed to fulfil the objectives of the Government.

Collector Arindam Dakua and social activist Umi Daniel also spoke. Officials from the departments of Women and Child Development, School and Mass Education, Health, Labour and police in Balangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bargarh, Sonepur and Boudh, members of child protection bodies such as CWC, DCPU and SJPU were present.
 

