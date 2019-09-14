One killed in wall collapse  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A youth died and two others sustained injuries after a wall of the house in which they were sleeping, collapsed at Malipara in Bhalupali area under Ainthapali police limits here on Friday.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Ajay Munda and the injured are Sujit Munda and Abhisekh Pingua. The three friends were sleeping in a room of the kutcha house when a wall collapsed on them.

While Ajay died on the spot, locals rushed Sujit and Abhisekh to Sambalpur district headquarters hospital. Subsequently, the duo was shifted to VIMSAR. Their condition is stated to be stable.

A case has been registered and the body sent for autopsy.

