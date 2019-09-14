People are supreme: CM Naveen Patnaik’s mantra to MLAs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Making an obvious reference to the present day polarised politics which more often reflects in the proceedings of the Assembly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said democratic dissent should not eclipse democratic decency under any circumstances.

“While exercising their right to decent legislators must not forget democratic decency,” the Chief Minister said while speaking at a two-day orientation programme for MLAs organised by Odisha Legislative Assembly in collaboration with Lok Sabha secretariat.

Stating that the roots of the country’s successful democracy lie in the people and their unflinching faith in democratic values, Naveen said, “They are the real masters in a democracy.” He said elected representatives should keep the common man at the centre of all their initiatives. “I believe, every elected representative must understand this. In whatever position you may be, people are supreme,” he said.

The primary function of the legislature is to make laws, Naveen said and added that the legislators should endeavour to bring the acts and policies to the public domain so that people can be real partners in the process of change. “An appetite for information and education on legislative procedures and understanding of socio-economic issues and policies will certainly help,” he added.

Raising issues of public importance in the House is a basic norm of democracy, he said and added that anyone can do so within the ambit of democracy. “However, while exercising this right, legislators must not forget democratic decency. At no circumstances, democratic dissent should cast a shadow on democratic decency,” he pointed out.

Naveen, a five-time Chief Minister with vast experience in running the government, said the most significant point for a people’s representative is that he or she must lead by example. “Simplicity should be at the core of our public behaviour. Leading a simple life can help us remain connected to the people,” he said.

Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro presided over the programme. Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik of BJP and other lawmakers attended the function.