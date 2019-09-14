Poverty wins over humanity as Balasore parents sell kid for Rs 20,000

Home States Odisha

 In yet another revelation of scourge of poverty, a couple sold their seven-day-old baby for `20,000 in the town on Friday.

Published: 14th September 2019

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In yet another revelation of the scourge of poverty, a couple sold their seven-day-old baby for Rs 20,000 in the town on Friday.

The incident came to light when Husen Atun Bibi, wife of Firu Khan belonging to Daraga Maidan under Balasore Town police limits revealed the matter to Hazi Nusurudin, an Anganwadi worker of the locality.
Nasrudin said Husen took the step as it was almost impossible for her to manage the family with meagre income of Firu, a daily eager. The baby was their seventh child.

Husen also admitted to have sold her baby as she was unable to meet the needs of her family. Earning `150 to Rs 200 to feed all family members was a tough task for her and her husband. 

“I sold my child to Kutun of Pulbazar area in the town. Two people gave me the cash and took my signature on a paper,” said Husen adding that they had not availed any welfare scheme of the State Government. No complaint has been filed with police in this regard. 

When contacted, Sub-Collector Nilu Mohapatra said he was not aware of the incident but later confirmed the matter after enquiring from the officials. ADM Sambit Nayak said after the incident came to light in social media, a team led by District Child Protection Officer Jubak Majhi has been sent to look into the matter.

