Two years on, Samaleswari temple show yet to see light of day

 SAMBALPUR: The much-awaited light and sound show at Samaleswari temple, the abode of presiding deity of undivided Sambalpur district Goddess Samaleswari, is yet to materialise even two years after its announcement.

The show, to be held on the premises of Samaleswari temple, was announced by the State Government in October 2017. The Government had even sanctioned Rs 7 crore for the project in the same year.
It was planned to hold the show in three languages - Odia, Hindi and English - as visitors from different parts of the country visit the shrine. 

While Odia show was intended for visitors from Odisha, the use of the other two languages aimed to educate tourists from outside the State and abroad about the history of Sambalpur and the shrine.

It was also decided to form a script committee comprising experts having sound knowledge about the history of Sambalpur and Samaleswari temple. The committee’s job was to prepare the script for the light and sound show.

The objective behind the show was to attract more tourists to Samaleswari temple, a prominent ‘Shakti Pitha’ of the State.

Balram Dev, the first Chauhan King of Sambalpur, constructed Samaleswari temple in the 16th century. The temple, constructed in proto-Nagara style, is situated on the banks of Mahanadi river and attracts thousands of devotees and tourists from across the State, besides neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
District Tourist Officer, Sambalpur Hemanta Pradhan said a consultancy firm has already been selected to execute the project. 
This apart, a script committee has also been formed. After preparing the project report, the firm will float tender for the light and sound show, he added.
 

