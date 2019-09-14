Villagers in Sundargarh demand merger with Rourkela Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Villagers of Hamirpur, located within the Rourkela Industrial Township (RIT) of RSP, on Friday reiterated their demand for a merger with Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC).

A delegation of Hamirpur Unnayan Parishad, led by its president and retired police officer Suman Dutta and advocate Niranjan Das, on Friday met Rourkela ADM Dr Yeddula Vijay and SP S Shiva Subramani demanding basic amenities and effective policing.

They said the village faces a unique problem of neither coming under the rural or urban administration as about 20,000 people are deprived of basic amenities. The village continues to be a no man’s land. While villagers have voting rights for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, they have no such rights for civic body elections.

They claimed that technically, the RSP is supposed to provide all basic facilities, but it does little as neither the panchayat nor the RMC takes up regular development works.

Dutta said roads, electrification and drinking water supply conditions are in pathetic condition, while there is no drainage system. Whatever meagre basic facilities existed, these were provided long ago. Recently, the RSP set up a community toilet as the slum dwellers were ruining the environment with open defecation, he said.

