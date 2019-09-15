Body carried on trolley rickshaw in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In yet another instance of disrespect to the dead, the body of a labourer, was carried on a trolley-rickshaw from Banki Sub-divisional Hospital to his house at Chakapada village after ambulance driver allegedly demanded Rs 2,000 towards transportation cost.

As per reports, one Sanjay Das who was working as a labourer in a private company at Athagarh, was taken to the hospital in 108 ambulance after he got electrocuted on Saturday morning. Doctor at the hospital declared him brought dead.

After necessary formalities, family members of Das contacted the ambulance used as mortuary van to take the body home, a distance of 2 km, but the driver allegedly demanded Rs 2,000.

Unable to afford, his family members arranged a trolley-rickshaw by paying Rs 500. “We had to bring the body on trolley as nobody turned up to help us at the hospital,” said Bijay Das, brother of Sanjay.