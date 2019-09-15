Home States Odisha

Diarrhoea claims 2 lives in Odisha

The Gunupur Sub-Collector has directed the rural water supply officials to disinfect the water sources.

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Diarrhoea has claimed two lives in Padmapur block of Rayagada district. The water-borne disease has affected 50 others in the last few days. 

Sources said  Sashirekha Rout of Padmapur died of the disease on Friday while Budhabari Sabar of Mariguda village succumbed on way to Paralakhemundi hospital. As many as 30 patients were admitted to Padmapur hospital after they fell ill. Five of them recovered and were discharged on the day. 

Gunupur Sub-Collector B S Baliram, along with a health team from Rayagada led by Dr Mamata Choudhury and Superintendent of Padmapur hospital Dr SR Pati, visited the affected villages on Saturday. The team members collected samples from wells and ponds in the affected areas. 

The Sub-Collector has directed the rural water supply officials to disinfect the water sources. Since some residents of Mariguda had fallen ill after consuming water from a particular well in the village, it was covered and the villagers asked not to use it. 

