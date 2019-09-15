Home States Odisha

Odisha administration to the rescue of poverty-stricken couple who sold baby for money

While the wife Husen Atun Bibi worked as a maidservant earning Rs 1,000 per month, husband Firu Khan earned Rs 3,000 by working as a daily labourer.

Published: 15th September 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 12:44 PM

baby

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A day after a poverty-stricken couple sold their baby for Rs 20,000, the district administration on Saturday extended immediate financial assistance of Rs 20,000 to them. The baby was also recovered and reunited with the parents.

Acting on the instructions of  Balasore Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, a three-member team led by District Child Protection Officer Jubak Majhi visited the couple and enquired into their financial and social status. It was found that the couple possessed ration card and was availing rice and kerosene. 

While the wife Husen Atun Bibi worked as a maidservant earning Rs 1,000 per month, husband Firu Khan earned Rs 3,000 by working as a daily labourer.

The couple has seven children. The matter had come to light when Husen informed an Anganwadi worker Hazi Nasurudin of having sold the baby for Rs 20,000 to Khatun, a resident of Pulbazar locality of the town. She had also signed a paper to sanctify the sale.

Husen told Hazi that she decided to sell her newborn as they were incapable of taking care of the baby due to poverty. The official team counselled the parents and assured help and support.

TAGS
Odisha baby Odisha poverty Sudarshan Chakravarthy Jubak Majhi Hazi Nasurudin
