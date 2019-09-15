Odisha criminal held after escaping police custody

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A criminal, who had escaped from police custody at the district headquarters hospital here, was arrested on Saturday.

Police said 18-year-old Amira Chowdhuri of Pensionpara within Dhanupali police limits was arrested along with two others, Md Karim and Sapan Das, for planning to commit dacoity near Commissioner Colony ground on Friday night.

The three were taken to Sambalpur district headquarters hospital at around 11.30 am on the day for medical examination. However, Amira escaped from police custody while they were waiting for the doctor. He was later arrested from an abandoned house at Church Chowk near the hospital.