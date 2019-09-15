Home States Odisha

Odisha criminal Sukant Behera injured in encounter

A dreaded criminal Sukant Behera was injured in an encounter with the police at Jayashree Chowk within Ganjam police limits on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A dreaded criminal Sukant Behera was injured in an encounter with the police at Jayashree Chowk within Ganjam police limits on Saturday. Sukant, a resident of Gosaninuagaon here, sustained bullet injuries on his left leg and was admitted to Chhatrapur sub-divisional hospital and then shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Two live ammunition and a pistol were recovered from him.

Ganjam IIC Sudam Mallick said several cases are pending against Sukant in different police stations. He is the prime accused in a case where a bomb was hurled on a BJD leader. Mallick said acting on information about Sukant’s presence at Jayashree Chowk, a police team reached the spot. The criminal tried to flee the spot and opened fire on the police team. He sustained injuries when the police personnel retaliated.

Criminal nabbed
Jharsuguda: Police on Saturday nabbed a dreaded criminal following an encounter at Brajrajnagar. The criminal, Binod Prasad, sustained gunshot injuries on his right leg and is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital here. Police said acting on a tip-off, Brajarajnagar IIC B Harpal, along with a special squad, launched a manhunt at several places.

Binod was reported to be moving on a motorcycle and was armed. As the police reached the spot, Binod tried to escape and opened fire at the police team. He sustained injuries as the police team fired in retaliation. Investigating Officer R S Bhainsa said cases against Binod have been registered at Brajrajnagar police stations. Police also seized a pistol and three cartridges. Binod was also associated with Sonu Ghosh gang of Jharsuguda, he said.

