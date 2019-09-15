Odisha seeks investment in 'Petrochem 2019' in Kolkata

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha participated in the event “Petrochem 2019” in Kolkata on Saturday and invited corporate houses like leading car and bike tyre manufacturer Ceat, plastic bottle, jar and container manufacturer Harshpet and Glen Industries to invest in the State.

The event themed “Growth Drivers in the Petrochemicals Business to Progress the Future’ was organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce. An ‘Invest Odisha’ delegation led by Special Secretary of Industries Department and MD of Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation Nitin Jawale held discussions with the leading industries during the event which focused on growth of manufacturing units in the downstream petrochemical sector and how it could contribute to real growth of the economy in terms of employment and investment.

Addressing a host of industry leaders and investors from the petrochemicals sector, Jawale highlighted the steps taken by Odisha Government to create an enabling ecosystem for downstream units in petrochemicals in the State.

“The proposed investment by Haldia Petrochemicals and expansion plans of Indian Oil Corporation in the State and the assurance of feedstock by anchor players presents a perfect ecosystem for the growth of downstream industries in the sector,” he said.