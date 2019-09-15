Home States Odisha

Odisha trucker fined Rs 6.53 lakh  for traffic violations   

A truck driver was fined a whopping of Rs 6.53 lakh in Sambalpur for allegedly violating various provisions laid down under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Traffic violation

Representational image

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  A truck driver was fined a whopping of Rs 6.53 lakh in Sambalpur for allegedly violating various provisions laid down under the Motor Vehicle Act. The incident took place before the enforcement of the amended MV Act and came to light recently. On August 10, truck driver Dilip Karta was intercepted by Regional Transport Officials here and caught carrying passenger in goods vehicle. He was also found to have committed five other offences. 

Dilip has been fined Rs 5,000 for carrying passenger in goods vehicle, Rs 5,000 for using vehicle without permit, Rs 1,000 for violating air and noise pollution norms, Rs 1,000 for driving without insurance, Rs 500 for disobedience of Government order and Rs 100 for general offence.

This apart, Rs 6,40,500 fine was imposed for not paying various taxes under the Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation (OMVT) Act from 2014 to 2019. The vehicle belongs to Shailesh Shankar Lal Gupta of Nagaland. Motor Vehicle Inspector B Singhray confirmed that the violation took place before implementation of the new Act and a major amount of Rs 6,40,500 fine was imposed as the owner had not deposited taxes under OMVT Act from July 21, 2014 to September 30, 2019.

Comments

