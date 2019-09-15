Odisha's Adarsha Vidyalaya neglected

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The State Government’s mission to impart quality education to poor students in backward areas appears to have fallen flat.

The CBSE-affiliated Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya in the Maoist-infested Chitrakonda block has emerged as a glaring example of Government apathy. The school has just six teachers against the sanctioned strength of 22 for 320 students. No teacher in subjects like English, Mathematics and Hindi have been posted at the school since its inception.

Besides, the school, which has classes from VI to XII, also does not have adequate ICT infrastructure and internet connectivity. The absence of a boundary wall around the institution has the parents worried of their wards’ security. Meanwhile, in-charge Principal of the school Rajkishor Bhuyan said tender has been invited for setting up an ICT laboratory in the institution. He said teachers are reluctant to join the school as it is located in a remote area.