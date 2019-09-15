Odisha's Paradip decked up ahead of Biswakarma Puja

By Express News Service

PARADIP: With Biswakarma Puja only a few days away, festive spirit has gripped the port town. Almost all the market places are witnessing a surge of footfall. Automobile workshops and factories around the town will remain closed on Tuesday to celebrate the day, which involves setting up altars at factory and construction sites to make offerings to the God of architecture. Similarly, construction activity in and around the town will come to a standstill as thousands of workers take the day off to celebrate the creative genius of Biswakarma.

Worshipping of Biswakarma ushers in the festive season in Paradip that will continue for one week. Worshipped as the divine engineer of the world, Biswakarma is not only revered by the engineering and architectural community but also by all professionals. It is customary for craftsmen to worship their tools in His name.

Workers of different industries, business establishment, factories observe the week-long festival with much gaiety and joy.This year, the town will have about 30 puja pandals including major industries. A mass immersion ceremony of idols will be held on September 24.

Though it is a Hindu festival, people from all religious communities participate in the festival with equal zest in Paradip. Biswakarma Puja celebration in Paradip had started in 1963 when the port came into existence. Seven people from different communities had joined their hands to organise the puja aiming to establish communal harmony among residents living inside the town. Paradip police has made elaborate arrangements for smooth celebration of the puja. As many as nine platoon police forces will be deployed to maintain law and order situation.

CCTV cameras at mandaps in Angul

Angul: Collector Manoj Kumar Mahanty has asked all puja committees of Durga and Laxmi Puja to install CCTV cameras at their mandaps and adopt plastic-free measures at a preparatory meeting held here recently. There will be 12 mandaps of Goddess Durga and 29 of Goddess Laxmi in the town and puja will commence from October 4 and 13 respectively. The Collector also asked the puja committee members not to collect donation from residents forcefully.