Plea to stop Mangu Mutt demolition: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to intervene and stop demolition of Mangu Mutt associated with Guru Nanak Dev.

Expressing shock over the decision to demolish the Mutt, Singh said in a tweet that the mutt is associated with Guru Nanak Devji who had visited Puri to spread the message of one supreme reality. He has requested Naveen to stop the demolition to preserve the heritage structure.

“Shocked to learn of the decision to demolish the Mangu Mutt in Puri associated with Guru Nanak Dev Ji who had visited Puri to spread the message of one supreme reality. Request Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik ji to intervene & stop the demolition & preserve the heritage structure,” Singh tweeted.