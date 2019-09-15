Posing as Motor Vehicle Inspectors, miscreants try to loot buses in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Posing as Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) and RTO officials, five miscreants attempted to loot West Bengal buses and tourists near Laxmannath Toll Gate at Jaleswar here on Saturday. Two persons, including a driver, sustained injuries while resisting the loot bid. Around five tourists buses were on their way to Puri from Gangasagar of West Bengal when the miscreants stopped the vehicles near the toll gate for MVI checking at 6 am. They allegedly asked the drivers to produce documents under the new amended Motor Vehicle Act, 2019.

But when they refused to provide the documents, the miscreants thrashed a driver and demanded penalty amount for violating traffic rules from him. A heated exchange of words ensued which turned into a fight. Two persons, Ramrati Deb of West Bengal and driver Ashok Singh of Muzaffarpur in Bihar were injured. They have been admitted to Jaleswar hospital for treatment.

The buses were detained for more than three hours. On being informed, Jaleswar police rushed to the spot and rescued the bus passengers and staff. The five miscreants have been detained. Jaleswar IIC P K Majhi said necessary action will be initiated as per law.

Eyewitnesses alleged that though some home guards were present near the toll gate, they remained mute spectators and later disappeared from the spot. They said such illegal practices have been continuing by locals since enforcement of the Act. No action has been taken by the police to check it, they added.