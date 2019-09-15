Home States Odisha

Wanted Maoist Mangal Singh Munda surrenders

A native of Bagoi village in Ranchi district of Jharkhand, Munda was kidnapped by a Maoist group when he was eight and inducted into the banned outfit in 2007.

Published: 15th September 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 01:17 PM

Rourkela SP K Siva Subramani and Sambalpur SP KV Singh addressing mediapersons in Rourkela on Saturday

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  A hardcore Maoist Mangal Singh Munda surrendered before Rourkela SP K Siva Subramani and Sambalpur SP KV Singh here on Saturday. Munda was carrying a reward of `4 lakh on his head. Subramani said earlier in the week, District Voluntary Force personnel of Rourkela and Sambalpur had conducted joint operations in Kelo forest within Gurundia police limits of Sundargarh district.

The SP said the Maoist was an active member of Sambalpur-Deogarh-Sundargarh (SDS) division, led by Anmol Hembram, and was also a personal guard of Central Committee member Misir Besra. Subramani said Munda is entitled to benefits under the surrender policy. He appealed to other Maoists to lay down arms, join the mainstream and help in nation-building. 

A native of Bagoi village in Ranchi district of Jharkhand, Munda was kidnapped by a Maoist group when he was eight and inducted into the banned outfit in 2007. He was given arms training and was active in Bundu, Chandil, Kolhan and Saranda regions of Jharkhand till 2012.

He entered Sundargarh with Anmol, an SDS Division member, in 2013 and was involved in multiple exchanges of fire in Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts. Police said Munda surrendered due to continuous mental torture by Anmol and frustration with Maoist ideology.

