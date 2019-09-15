Home States Odisha

WhatsApp group formed by traffic wary residents of Odisha

Group informs members about real-time vehicle checking locations in Sambalpur.

Published: 15th September 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

traffic police

For representational purposes

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  The fear of coughing up hefty fines for traffic violations under the amended MV Act has led many in the city to devise novel ways to dodge enforcement drives by police or Transport officials.

The popular messaging app WhatsApp has, in fact, come as a handy tool to evade the crackdown. A public WhatsApp group, created by an unknown person, has become much sought after as it warns the members about the locations where checking is being conducted. More and more people are joining the group by the passing day even as it is through invitation only.

A screenshot of the WhatsApp group
shared by one of its members

The group description reads, ‘Only for Sambalpur area checking information.’ Its modus operandi is simple yet effective.

When a member witnesses a motor vehicle checking drive being conducted anywhere in the city, he/she immediately puts the info in the group so that the others can chalk out an alternative route.

A member of the group, who joined it through an invite link on Facebook, said initially he thought it was fake.

However, later he found it to be a genuine one. “Though I have all the documents and also wear helmet while riding, I have seen cops trying to exploit motorists by collecting fines on irrelevant grounds,” he said. The member also shared screenshots of the group to prove its authenticity. However, the phone numbers of the members were hidden to ensure their anonymity.

Town SDPO Bhawani Shankar Udgata said he is not aware of the group. Terming the activity as unethical, he said the matter will be investigated. Udgata said surprise checks are being conducted at several places of the town and fines amounting to Rs 30,000 collected on an average for traffic violations.Meanwhile, despite relaxation in enforcement for three months, long queues of people, applying for driving licence, can be seen at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) here. An official of the RTO T K Nanda said earlier 65-70 applications for driving licence were received per day at the office but now the number has gone to 600.

He said some people, who tried to avoid the rush by applying online for licence, are now being forced to come to the office, as the slots for  Sambalpur RTO are already booked for the next 30 days. This has also provided an opportunity for middlemen to make some quick bucks.

The applicants, irked over long queues and waiting time, have demanded setting up of RTO camps at different police stations. Though RTO, Sambalpur Lalit Mohan Behera could not be contacted, another senior official said plans for holding RTO camps at different places across the district are underway.

Though they may not be held at police stations in particular, conducting it at other places will ensure that people of all blocks can reach the camps conveniently, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Traffic violation MV Act 2019
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp