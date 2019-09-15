WhatsApp group formed by traffic wary residents of Odisha

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The fear of coughing up hefty fines for traffic violations under the amended MV Act has led many in the city to devise novel ways to dodge enforcement drives by police or Transport officials.

The popular messaging app WhatsApp has, in fact, come as a handy tool to evade the crackdown. A public WhatsApp group, created by an unknown person, has become much sought after as it warns the members about the locations where checking is being conducted. More and more people are joining the group by the passing day even as it is through invitation only.

A screenshot of the WhatsApp group

shared by one of its members

The group description reads, ‘Only for Sambalpur area checking information.’ Its modus operandi is simple yet effective.

When a member witnesses a motor vehicle checking drive being conducted anywhere in the city, he/she immediately puts the info in the group so that the others can chalk out an alternative route.

A member of the group, who joined it through an invite link on Facebook, said initially he thought it was fake.

However, later he found it to be a genuine one. “Though I have all the documents and also wear helmet while riding, I have seen cops trying to exploit motorists by collecting fines on irrelevant grounds,” he said. The member also shared screenshots of the group to prove its authenticity. However, the phone numbers of the members were hidden to ensure their anonymity.

Town SDPO Bhawani Shankar Udgata said he is not aware of the group. Terming the activity as unethical, he said the matter will be investigated. Udgata said surprise checks are being conducted at several places of the town and fines amounting to Rs 30,000 collected on an average for traffic violations.Meanwhile, despite relaxation in enforcement for three months, long queues of people, applying for driving licence, can be seen at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) here. An official of the RTO T K Nanda said earlier 65-70 applications for driving licence were received per day at the office but now the number has gone to 600.

He said some people, who tried to avoid the rush by applying online for licence, are now being forced to come to the office, as the slots for Sambalpur RTO are already booked for the next 30 days. This has also provided an opportunity for middlemen to make some quick bucks.

The applicants, irked over long queues and waiting time, have demanded setting up of RTO camps at different police stations. Though RTO, Sambalpur Lalit Mohan Behera could not be contacted, another senior official said plans for holding RTO camps at different places across the district are underway.

Though they may not be held at police stations in particular, conducting it at other places will ensure that people of all blocks can reach the camps conveniently, he said.