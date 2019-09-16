Biker fined Rs 22,500 for flouting traffic rules in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Days after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik relaxed implementation of the new Motor Vehicles Act in the State for three months, a motorcyclist was fined a whopping Rs 22,500 for a number of traffic violations in Balangir district on Sunday.

A joint team of Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials and police intercepted Sushant Kumar Meher, who was on a two-wheeler, at Kuruli Chowk on the outskirts of Kantabanji.



Meher allegedly argued with the officials when he was asked to produce documents. He was handed a challan of Rs 22,500 for multiple traffic rule violations.

The fine imposed on Meher includes Rs 500 for general offence, Rs 2,000 for disobeying orders of the enforcement officials, Rs 5,000 for failing to produce driving licence, Rs 5,000 for rash driving and Rs 10,000 for riding under the influence of alcohol.

Kantabanji police detained Meher and seized his bike as he refused to pay the fine. This is the first case of heavy penalty imposed for traffic violations in Balangir district. The Amended Motor Vehicles Act came into force on September 1.

32 arrested for drunk driving in last four days.

As many as 32 persons have been arrested for drunk driving from different parts of the city in the last four days.



Addressing media persons here on Sunday, Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said surprise checks will be conducted regularly to prevent drunk driving, a major reason for road accidents. Apart from drunk driving, helmet checking is being conducted across the city.

On Saturday, police collected fines amounting to Rs 1.26 lakh from two-wheeler riders found violating traffic rules on Saturday. “Police officials are distributing helmets and visiting educational institutions to sensitise students on traffic norms,” Singh said.



Some people have created a WhatsApp group to alert members on motor vehicle checking in the city. Checks would be conducted at several places simultaneously. “If someone succeeds in avoiding checking at one point, he/she will be caught at another point,” he added.