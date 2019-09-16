Former HDFC bank manager arrested for Rs 59.41 lakh fraud in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Police on Saturday arrested former branch manager of HDFC bank Shakti Vedanta Dash on charges of swindling Rs 59.41 lakh from the account of Angul Collector last year.



SP Jagamohan Meena said an account was opened in the local branch of HDFC bank in 2013 by Angul Collector in which corporate social responsibility (CSR) money amounting to Rs 59,41,481 was deposited.



The account later became dormant.

However, Dash activated the account and withdrew the money in eight cheques between December, 2017 and May, 2018. He got the cheques from the bank fraudulently to withdraw the cash.



After committing the fraud, Shakti Vedanta Dash left HDFC bank and later joined IFDC as branch manager.



Meanwhile, the Collector’s office came to know about the fraud after collecting the account sheet from the bank and lodged a complaint with police on September 11.

Police swung into action and arrested Dash from Bhubaneswar. The accused was produced in court.

Sources said the swindled amount has been returned to the Collector’s bank account.

