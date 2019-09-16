Home States Odisha

Former HDFC bank manager arrested for Rs 59.41 lakh fraud in Odisha

SP Jagamohan Meena said an account was opened in the local branch of HDFC bank in 2013 by Angul Collector in which corporate social responsibility money amounting to Rs 59,41,481 was deposited.

Published: 16th September 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

After committing the fraud, Shakti Vedanta Dash left HDFC bank and later joined IFDC as branch manager. 

After committing the fraud, Shakti Vedanta Dash left HDFC bank and later joined IFDC as branch manager. 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Police on Saturday arrested former branch manager of HDFC bank Shakti Vedanta Dash on charges of swindling Rs 59.41 lakh from the account of Angul Collector last year.

SP Jagamohan Meena said an account was opened in the local branch of HDFC bank in 2013 by Angul Collector in which corporate social responsibility (CSR) money amounting to Rs 59,41,481 was deposited.

The account later became dormant. 

However, Dash activated the account and withdrew the money in eight cheques between December, 2017 and May, 2018. He got the cheques from the bank fraudulently to withdraw the cash.

After committing the fraud, Shakti Vedanta Dash left HDFC bank and later joined IFDC as branch manager. 

Meanwhile, the Collector’s office came to know about the fraud after collecting the account sheet from the bank and lodged a complaint with police on September 11.

Police swung into action and arrested Dash from Bhubaneswar. The accused was produced in court.
Sources said the swindled amount has been returned to the Collector’s bank account.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SP Jagamohan Meena Shakti Vedanta Dash HDFC Odisha Crimes
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp