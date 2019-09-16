Fourth edition of Tourism Conclave to explore adventure tourism in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the focus on adventure and sports tourism, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) is all set to host its 4th edition of Tourism Conclave here on Wednesday.



The one-day event themed ‘Tourism to be the driving force of state economy’ aims at suggesting various promotional initiatives and action plans to the state government for development of tourism and employment generation.

Chairman of HRAO J K Mohanty said despite having vast tourism potential, Odisha is yet to perform at par with other states like Kerala, Goa, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh as the state lacks proper branding.



“Apart from the branding, lack of direct international connectivity, sufficient quality hotel rooms and amenities at destinations are some of the major reasons which keep tourists away. We are happy that the government has started organising road shows in important cities to woo tourists,” he added.

As per recommendations made by the hoteliers’ association after the third conclave last year, the government has intensified digital branding and marketing of tourism sites and they hope the outcome of the fourth conclave would help shape the new tourism policy the State is planning to introduce.



“Odisha has the potential for a 21-night destination if the tourists circuits other than Puri and Konark can be developed and properly packaged. The government should expedite allotment of land for hotel projects to attract investments to the state,” Mohanty said.

The hoteliers body, however, expressed reservation on 28 per cent GST charged on rooms above `7,500 category.



This time, HRAO has invited some investors in adventure tourism, including president of Adventure Tour Operators’ Association of India, Captain Swadesh Kumar and president of India Golf Tourism Association Ranjan Sehgal, to explore the State’s potential.



While Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal is slated to inaugurate the conclave, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the valedictory ceremony.