Man poisons pvt finance company member to death

Tension gripped Chatra village on Sunday after an agent of a finance company allegedly poisoned a woman depositor to death.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension gripped Chatra village on Sunday after local resident allegedly poisoned a woman, member of a private finance company, to death on Saturday. The victim, identified as Kanchan Das, was a member of SKS Micro Finance which in 2016 was renamed as Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL).

Sources said accused Badal Das gave Kanchan poison-laced soft drink when she had gone to his house to demand Rs 60,000 loan allegedly availed fraudulently by him in her name from the company. Badal had apparently lured many villagers, especially women, to take a group loan from the finance company.

A complaint said when the firm officials knocked the doors of depositors to recover the loan availed by Badal in their names. Kanchan came to know about the fraud and she went to Badal’s house to demand the money.

The victim’s husband Hadibandhu Bhoi said, “My wife had gone to Badal’s place to demand the loan amount on Saturday. The accused and his wife gave Kanchan a glass of soft drink which was laced with poison and promised to return the loan amount within half an hour. On her way back, Kanchan started vomiting and became unconscious.”

She was rushed to the district headquarters hospital and later, shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack where she succumbed, Hadibandhu added. As the news spread, womenfolk of Chatra village set the shop of Badal afire. They also staged a demonstration demanding arrest of the accused and his wife. Police force has been deployed to avert law and order situation in the village.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajani Kant Mishra said basing on the FIR filed by the victim’s husband, police have registered a case. Accused is absconding.
 

