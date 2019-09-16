Home States Odisha

National Food Security Act beneficiary gets her share after three years in Odisha

Mamata’s plight was highlighted by ‘The New Indian Express’ on July 25 and has now been given 6.40 quintal of rice and 37 litre of kerosene under the National Food Security Act.

Mamata Swain with the ration allotted to her.

Mamata Swain with the ration allotted to her.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Mamata Swain of Dhinkia village is all smiles after getting her share of ration, which she was unable to procure due to an error in linking of Aadhaar number with ration card, for the last three years.

Mamata’s plight was highlighted by ‘The New Indian Express’ on July 25. The woman has now been given 6.40 quintal of rice and 37 litre of kerosene under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Mamata’s name was erroneously deleted from the list of NFSA beneficiaries in 2016. Moreover, upon checking the Government portal, she found her name was included in Antyodaya Yojana and 35 kg of rice was being taken in her name every month. She lives with three other members of her family.

Panchayat Samiti member of Dhinkia Debendra Kumar Swain took up the matter and sent the clippings of the report to the Chief Minister, Collector, officials of Civil Supply department and the Block Development Officer (BDO) and urged a probe into the matter.

Later, the district administration intervened and a team, led by Accounts Officer Bibudha Mishra, was asked to conduct an investigation and submit a report in this regard.

Mishra, during the probe, found that there are two beneficiaries of the same name at Trilochanpur and Dhinkia villages. The Aadhaar number of Mamata Swain of Trilochanpur was linked with the ration card of the one from Dhinkia as a result of which the latter’s fingerprint did not match the records.

Erasama BDO Kailash Chandra Behera said appropriate action will be taken against the retailer responsible for linking of Aadhaar numbers with ration card holders of NFSA beneficiaries.

