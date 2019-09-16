Home States Odisha

Odisha farmers worried after dwindling egg trade

Though the egg trade has been severely affected post-cyclone Fani, poultry farmers are finding it hard to sustain their business as its price has remained stagnant.

Published: 16th September 2019 10:55 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Layer farm owners have expressed concern over dwindling egg trade in the State due to anti-poultry farming policies of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC).

Though the egg trade has been severely affected post-cyclone Fani, poultry farmers are finding it hard to sustain their business as its price has remained stagnant. On the other hand, the rate of poultry feed is on an upward spiral.

They alleged that the farmers are on the verge of closing down their farms due to indifferent attitude by the NECC towards poultry farmers in the state.

Poultry farmers from different parts of the State congregated here on Sunday and formed All-Odisha Layer Farms Association to fight for their cause.

While Manas Ranjan Mangaraj has been selected as chairman of the association, B B Choudhury was nominated president, Debadutta Biswal vice-president, L Saroj Kumar Patra general secretary, Bandhan Mohanty joint secretary and Santosh Patra treasurer.

The association members will soon meet Agriculture Minister Arun Sahoo over the issue.

TAGS
National Egg Coordination Committee Cyclone Egg
