Odisha labourer murders Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd officer over wage payment

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A young officer of Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL) was killed in an attack by a contract labourer over wage payment on the premises of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) on Sunday.

According to Tangarpali police here, the labourer Anil Lohar (40) had a heated exchange of words with the Maintenance Executive Officer of the FSNL, J Ganesh Kumar over the wage issue. In a feat of rage, Anil attacked 28-year-old Ganesh with a heavy iron part of a vehicle and the latter died on the spot.



Following the incident that took place at the heavy vehicles and equipment maintenance workshop of the FSNL inside the RSP premises, police detained the accused.

Tangarpali IIC Laxmidhar Behera said the accused confessed to have committed the crime.

However, the confession of the accused is under verification and the body has been preserved for autopsy on Monday, the IIC said. Further investigation is on, he added.

