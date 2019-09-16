Home States Odisha

Regulate play school timing: Odisha parents’ body asks Naveen Patnaik government

The association will also urge the School and Mass Education department to regulate timing of schools coming under it to ensure that students do not suffer due to odd timings.

School kids are seen participating in a fun activity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After school bag weight, members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha, a state-level parents’ body, have sought the intervention of Women and Child Development (W&CD) Minister Tukuni Sahu to regulate timing of playschools in the state.

They urged the Minister to convene a meeting in this regard. 

President of the Mahasangh Basudev Bhatt said, “Since the play schools are regulated by the W&CD department, we have requested the Minister and officials to address problems of children pertaining to timing of these institutions.”

He said as per the suggestions of medical experts, children in the age group of 3 to 6 years need 10 to 12 hours sleep a day while kids in the age group of 7 to 12 years require 10 to 11 hours sleep. Similarly, students in the age group of 13 to 18 years need 8 to 9 hours sleep a day.

“As most of the play schools open at around 6 am, children wake up at least one hour before the scheduled time. This deprives them of getting good amount of sleep affecting their learning and performance,” Bhatt said.

“We will request the state government to bring a regulation and extend play school timing to 9 am,” he added.

