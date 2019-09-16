Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee submits plea to preserve Sikh relics near Jagannath Temple

By Express News Service

PURI: A five-member delegation of Delhi unit of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday met Puri Collector Balwant Singh and submitted a memorandum requesting for the preservation of historical relics relating to Sikh Guru Nanak Dev in Mangu and Punjabi mutts located near Jagannath temple.

In the memorandum, the SGPC team, led by the chairman of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Legal Cell Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, assured all support to preserve these mutts. After discussion with the Collector, Kahlon told mediapersons that the meeting was fruitful.

“In response to our request, the Collector assured us of preserving the temples in the mutts, gaadi and the room for mahant but said encroachments and unsafe structures would be demolished,” informed Kahlon.



Though the team was satisfied with the Collector’s assurance, it needs to be translated into action, he said.



The team inspected the ongoing work for creation of a heritage corridor and welcomed the move to clear structures from the vicinity of the temple for security reasons. They also thanked the media for bringing to their notice the existence of two Sikh heritage structures in Puri.

The news about the plan to demolish Mangu mutt belonging to Udasin sect created widespread resentment among the followers of Sikh Panth, said Sarabjeet Singh Virk, a team member.



Clarifying that Udasin sect is part of the Sikh faith, he said Udasins believe in Guru Granth Sahib. Interestingly, these two mutts do not have Guru Granth Sahib.



In Mangu mutt, the marble statue of Sri Chandra, son of Guru Nanak Dev, along with Patitapaban image of Lord Jagannath, Sridevi and Bhudevi are worshipped. Similarly in Punjabi mutt, many Hindu deities including the idol of Lord Jagannath are worshipped.

Harjeet Singh Pappaji, a member of the SGPC team, said Guru Nanak Dev conducted Arati of Lord Jagannath in Mangu mutt.



The Arati was incorporated in the Guru Granth Sahib and is recited in all gurdwaras across the globe. The gurdwara built at Puri was also named Gurdwara Arati Sahib, said Bhupinder Singh Bhuller, another team member.

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in a tweet, requested his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to stop demolition of Mangu mutt.



Earlier in the morning, the SGPC delegation visited Mangu mutt and discussed the demolition issue with Mahant Bhabanishankar Das. Granthi of Gurdwara Arati Sahib Baba Samsher Singh and lawyer Biswajit Senapati were present at the meeting.



Sources said Mahant Das has requested the Collector to demolish unsafe structures in the mutt complex and commercial outlets as those were forcibly occupied by goons and influential persons.