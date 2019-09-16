Home States Odisha

Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee submits plea to preserve Sikh relics near Jagannath Temple

In the memorandum, the SGPC team, led by chairman of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Legal Cell Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, assured all support to preserve the mutts.

Published: 16th September 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Members of Delhi unit of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee

Members of Delhi unit of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

PURI: A five-member delegation of Delhi unit of Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) on Sunday met Puri Collector Balwant Singh and submitted a memorandum requesting for the preservation of historical relics relating to Sikh Guru Nanak Dev in Mangu and Punjabi mutts located near Jagannath temple. 

In the memorandum, the SGPC team, led by the chairman of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Legal Cell Jagdeep Singh Kahlon, assured all support to preserve these mutts. After discussion with the Collector, Kahlon told mediapersons that the meeting was fruitful. 

“In response to our request, the Collector assured us of preserving the temples in the mutts, gaadi and the room for mahant but said encroachments and unsafe structures would be demolished,” informed Kahlon.

Though the team was satisfied with the Collector’s assurance, it needs to be translated into action, he said.

The team inspected the ongoing work for creation of a heritage corridor and welcomed the move to clear structures from the vicinity of the temple for security reasons. They also thanked the media for bringing to their notice the existence of two Sikh heritage structures in Puri. 

The news about the plan to demolish Mangu mutt belonging to Udasin sect created widespread resentment among the followers of Sikh Panth, said Sarabjeet Singh Virk, a team member. 

Clarifying that Udasin sect is part of the Sikh faith, he said Udasins believe in Guru Granth Sahib. Interestingly, these two mutts do not have Guru Granth Sahib.

In Mangu mutt, the marble statue of Sri Chandra, son of Guru Nanak Dev, along with Patitapaban image of Lord Jagannath, Sridevi and Bhudevi are worshipped. Similarly in Punjabi mutt, many Hindu deities including the idol of Lord Jagannath are worshipped.

Harjeet Singh Pappaji, a member of the SGPC team, said Guru Nanak Dev conducted Arati of Lord Jagannath in Mangu mutt.

The Arati was incorporated in the Guru Granth Sahib and is recited in all gurdwaras across the globe. The gurdwara built at Puri was also named Gurdwara Arati Sahib, said Bhupinder Singh Bhuller, another team member. 

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, in a tweet, requested his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik to stop demolition of Mangu mutt.

Earlier in the morning, the SGPC delegation visited Mangu mutt and discussed the demolition issue with Mahant Bhabanishankar Das. Granthi of Gurdwara Arati Sahib Baba Samsher Singh and lawyer Biswajit Senapati were present at the meeting.

Sources said Mahant Das has requested the Collector to demolish unsafe structures in the mutt complex and commercial outlets as those were forcibly occupied by goons and influential persons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee SGPC Guru Nanak Jagannath temple Puri demolition drive
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp