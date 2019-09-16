SKS Micro Finance Ltd agent poisons Odisha woman depositor to death

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension gripped Chatra village on Sunday after an agent of a finance company allegedly poisoned a woman depositor to death. The victim was identified as Kanchan Das.



Sources said accused Badal Das, who worked as an agent of SKS Micro Finance Ltd, gave Kanchan poison-laced soft drink when she had gone to his house to demand Rs 60,000 loan availed by him fraudulently in her name from the finance company.

Badal had lured many villagers, especially women, to take loan from the finance company by promising them low-interest rate. He had allegedly availed loans from the firm in the names of depositors without their knowledge to the tune of nearly Rs 15 lakh.



ALSO READ: Paraquat poisoning cases continue to rise, two more hospitalised in Odisha's Sambalpur



In 2016, SKS Micro Finance was renamed Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd and the firm’s officials knocked at the doors of depositors to recover the loan availed by Badal in their names. After Kanchan came to know about the fraud, she went to Badal’s house to demand the money.

The victim’s husband Hadibandhu Bhoi said, “My wife had gone to Badal’s place to demand the loan amount on Saturday. The accused and his wife gave Kanchan a glass of soft drink which was laced with poison and promised to return the loan amount within half an hour. On her way back, Kanchan started vomiting and became unconscious.”

She was rushed to the district headquarters hospital and later, shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack where she succumbed, Hadibandhu added. As the news spread, womenfolk of Chatra village set the shop of Badal afire.



They also staged a demonstration demanding arrest of the accused and his wife. Police force has been deployed to avert law and order situation in the village.

Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajani Kant Mishra said basing on the FIR filed by the victim’s husband, police have registered a case. Accused is absconding.