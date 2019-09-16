Villager’s body found in Anganwadi kitchen in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Tension prevailed in Swabhiman Anchal here after the body of a person was recovered from the kitchen of an anganwadi centre on the outskirts of Jantapai village under Papermetla panchayat on Saturday evening.

The victim was identified as Raju Hantal of Rangniguda village under Dhuliput panchayat.



Family members of Raju alleged that he had gone to Jantapai weekly market with his daughters two daughters to purchase medicine and grocery items on Friday. Some Border Security Force (BSF) personnel met Raju in the market and took him with them. He did not return home that night, they claimed.



Locals of Jantapai found Raju’s body lying in the kitchen of the anganwadi centre on Saturday evening and informed police.

As the news of the death spread, Raju’s family members rushed to the spot. Sources said locals and the victim’s family had a heated exchange of words with BSF personnel who were present there in civil dress.



The situation was brought under control after police pacified the villagers.



SP Rishikesh D Khilari said an impartial investigation has been launched into the incident and the guilty would not be spared. The autopsy of Raju’s body was carried out by a team of doctors in the presence of a Magistrate.

The entire postmortem process has also been videographed. Action will be taken on the basis of the postmortem report, the SP added.



On the other hand, Bhubaneswar-based BSF DIG (Intelligence) Sukumar Sarangi categorically denied the involvement of BSF personnel in the incident.



It is the BSF which is extending a helping hand to the people of Swabhiman Anchal, starting from organising civic action programme to catering to the health needs of locals, he added.

