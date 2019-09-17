Elephant herd trapped in Mahanadi river in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A heard of 11 elephants was trapped on an alluvial plain in the middle of Mahanadi river near Bhagipur in Cuttack district on Tuesday.

The elephants were moving towards Chandaka forest from Athagarh’s Sukasan jungle by crossing the swelling river when they got stuck on the floodplain ‘Nuakhai Patha' due to the heavy current of water in the river.

After locals spotted the incident and alerted the matter to Damapada forest range office, the officials have rushed to the spot to rescue the stranded elephants.

“The elephant herd which could not succeed in crossing the river due to flow of excess water and got stranded on Nuakhai Patha is expected to start moving after evening. They will move either towards Chandaka forest or back to Sukasan jungle,” said Damapada Forest Ranger Sangram Keshari Mohanty.

Around 15 forest officials are on alert and have kept a close watch on the stranded elephants, he added.

