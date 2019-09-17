Home States Odisha

Ex-CRPF man held for raping minor girl

A retired CRPF jawan Jogendra Kumar Ray was arrested by Balichandrapur police on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl of Rakutipata.

child rape

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A retired CRPF jawan Jogendra Kumar Ray was arrested by Balichandrapur police on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl of Rakutipata. The 63-year-old man belongs to Achyutabasanta village in Jajpur district.

The incident took place near Balichandrapur market on Sunday. Jogendra had come to Balichandrapur and was staying the house of his relative who is the girl’s neighbour.

According to the complaint filed by her mother, the girl’s grandmother had sent her to the market with Jogendra to mend her shoes. But after reaching the market, he lured her with chocolates and snacks and took her to a flour mill on the outskirts of the market where he raped her. The accused threatened her with dire consequence if she informed anyone about the incident. 

She managed to reach home and informed her mother about the incident following which, the latter lodged a  complaint with police. Jogendra was arrested from his relative’s house and produced in the court.

