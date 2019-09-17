Farmer ends life over debt burden 

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A 42-year-old farmer hanged himself allegedly over loan burden at Dorlo village in Jagua panchayat within Titlagarh police limits here on Monday. He was identified as Ghansiram Majhi, a marginal farmer.

A few months back, Ghansiram had taken a loan of around Rs 5 lakh from different self-help groups (SHGs) and microfinance firms to purchase a piece of land. Though he had cultivated his land, the crop was damaged due to the recent heavy rains.

Facing financial constraints, he was unable to repay the loan. Ghansiram’s wife Kaikeyi said her husband was under severe duress due to the debt burden. Without any means to repay the loan amount, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree near his farmland. “We are living in extreme poverty. We desperately need financial assistance,” she said.

Sources said microfinance officials were pressurising Ghansiram to repay the loan. On being informed, police rushed to the spot, seized the dead body and sent it for postmortem. Police said the case is being investigated.