Fresh probe of Sahara India’s activities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) on Monday asked all deputy registrars and assistant registrars to conduct a fresh inspection on the activities of Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Ltd and two other multi-purpose societies operating in the State.

The direction came following allegations against local authorities of Sahara India Pariwar, who had been reportedly forcing unsuspecting depositors to reinvest their matured amount. Initially, the inspection was ordered in December last year. Despite several reminders through the DRCS and ARCS have submitted inspection reports, these were casual and incomplete.

“The basic objective of the inspection is to safeguard the interest and rights of depositors which you did not care to address. This reflects your carelessness,” the RCS stated in a communication to the inspecting officers and asked them to submit detailed reports. RCS Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik said the officers have simply forwarded the reports submitted by the inspection team without applying their minds.