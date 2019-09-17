Model schools hit by official apathy

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: The State Government’s initial enthusiasm regarding the functioning of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas on the lines of Kendriya Vidyalayas seems to have fizzled out in the district.

As many as 14 Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) were set up in all the blocks of Koraput district on a priority basis three years back.

Plagued with issues like inadequate ICT infrastructure, internet connectivity and absence of computer teachers, the schools in the district have emerged as a glaring example of official apathy.

Sources said the Government had sanctioned `4.86 lakh to each school to procure necessary items three years back but the funds are yet to be utilised. Around 4,900 students are enrolled in 14 OAVs in the district.

The schools at Koraput, Kotpad, Jeypore and Nandapur blocks have Classes from VI to XII while the rest from VI to X.

Except for the OAV in Koraput block, no principal has been posted in other schools of the district yet. Similarly, no computer teachers have been appointed in the OAVs at Pottangi, Lamtaput and Kundra blocks. The OAVs at Bandhugaon, Dasmantpur, Pottangi, Narayanpatna and Jeypore blocks do not have girls’ hostels. The sanctioned strength of teachers in 14 OAVs is 188. However, only 47 teachers are posted in these schools. Besides, 13 OAVs in the district do not have principals.

