Home States Odisha

Nandankanan Zoo authorities demand protocol on herpesvirus

The move comes after the near-fatal Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesviruses (EEHV) claimed the lives of two mammals in three weeks.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors throng Nandankanan Zoological Par

Visitors throng Nandankanan Zoological Park | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In an attempt to curb the spread of herpes virus, authorities of Nandankanan Zoological Park on Monday wrote to Central Zoo Authority (CZA), requesting it to issue a protocol on the disease. The move comes after the near-fatal Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesviruses (EEHV) claimed the lives of two mammals in three weeks.

“Elephant death due to herpesvirus had never been reported from Nandankanan earlier. If the CZA carries out any research and issues a protocol to be followed in such cases, it will help us as well as other zoological parks in the country,” said Sashi Paul, Director, of Nandankanan Zoological Park.  No vaccine has been developed to contain the spread of the virus, the source of which has also remained unclear, he added.

Once the virus becomes active, it takes no time to multiply and damage the internal tissues, leading to death. This was the reason behind death of two pachyderms in the zoo on August 26 and September 15.
Though zoo authorities had sent the sample of the first elephant to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, they are yet to receive the report.

Zoo veterinarians, who had earlier sought the help of experts from Assam and city-based Centre for Wildlife Health for treatment of elephants, have now sought the help of experts from Kerala.

“The experts working with the wildlife wing of Kerala Government have expertise on herpes and anthrax virus. We are in touch with them and have requested them to visit Odisha at the earliest to effectively deal with the situation,” said Paul, adding blood samples of elephants in the zoo will be tested twice a week at the Centre for Wildlife Health and the practice will continue for at least four weeks.

The young elephants in the zoo, who are more susceptible to the virus, have been kept in isolation. Zoo authorities have started disinfecting the area and giving anti-viral doses to under-15 female elephants. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Zoo Authority Nandankanan Zoological Park herpes virus EEHV
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp