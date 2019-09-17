Odisha government appoints Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Monday appointed Hari Shankar Upadhyay as new Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW).

The post was lying vacant after superannuation of Ajay Mohapatra on August 31. Head of Forest Force and PCCF Sandeep Tripathy was in additional charge of the post. Prior to his new assignment, Upadhyay was heading the State Kendu Leaf Development Board. Earlier, he had served as Field Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve and was responsible for formulating management strategies to ensure a safe and secure future for tigers in the reserve.

Upadhyay, who was also the Conservator of Forests, Berhampur Circle has expertise in wildlife conservation, afforestation and reforestation.