Orissa High Court acquits former BDO on ‘benefit of doubt’

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has by extending “benefit of doubt”, acquitted a public servant, seven years after he was convicted by a Vigilance court and sentenced to three years imprisonment.

The State Vigilance wing had in September 1993 registered a case against the officer, then Block Development Officer (BDO) of Nandahandi in Koraput district on corruption charges. He was accused of abusing his official position and obtaining pecuniary gain to the extent of Rs 4.72 lakh during seven months between 1991 and 1992.

On February 10, 2012, the Special Judge (Vigilance), Jeypore convicted Bag and sentenced him to three years rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 50,000. The bag was convicted on the ground that the purchase of 2000 Galvanised Corrugated Iron (GCI) sheets by him were without the corresponding requirements and were of lesser quality than what was shown in the official records.

Challenging his conviction, Bag filed a petition in High Court on February 17, the same year. Though Bag was granted bail, the case languished until it was disposed of on September 11. The Single Judge Bench of Justice SK Sahoo felt there was ‘no clinching material that the purchase of 2000 GCI sheets was made without the corresponding requirements and it is also not proved by producing satisfactory evidence that the purchased GCI sheets were of lesser quality than what was shown in the official records’.

While setting aside the trial court conviction, Justice Sahoo in his order said Bag, who is on bail by virtue of the order of High Court, is discharged from liability of his bail bond. The order also cancelled the personal bond and the surety bond.