Proposed Bhawanipatna Medical College and Hospital may start functioning from 2021

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The proposed Government Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here may start functioning by the first quarter of 2021.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das on Monday visited the site of the medical college at Bhangabari and reviewed the progress of the construction work. Stressing the need to complete the project on time, he said the work will be reviewed every three months.

While the 100-seat medical college will come upon 26.81 acres of land, the 500-bed hospital will be set up on 8.17 acre on a dairy farm of the Veterinary department. Tata Project has been assigned the task of building the medical college campus which will have academic blocks, hostels, staff quarters and auditorium. The State Government has allocated Rs 265 crore for the project.

For the construction of the hospital, the State Government has partnered with Vedanta. While `100 crore has been earmarked for the project, Gannon Dunkerley has been given the contract.

