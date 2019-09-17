Row over senior advocate selection in Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An advocate claiming to have 38 years of practice in Orissa High Court has questioned the legality of a notification in which five advocates were designated as seniors nearly a month ago.

In a petition filed in the High Court on Monday, Banshidhar Baug (62) has sought quashing of the notification issued on August 19.

The High Court registry on August 9 issued a notice inviting suggestion and views, if any, on proposed names of 45 applicant advocates to be designated as senior advocates, by September 9. But, the Chief Justice had through a notification on August 19 designated five advocates as ‘Senior Advocate’.

In his petition, Baug said though he was much more senior than the five advocates he was ‘illegally ignored and discriminated and by the process, he has been humiliated’.

The petition has sought direction to the Permanent Committee as well as Full Court of Orissa High Court to consider the application of the five advocates designated as Senior Advocates along with the 45 applicants named in the August 9 notice.

The petition said the recommendation of names of the five advocates by Permanent Committee to be designated as senior advocate violated the High Court of Orissa (Designation of Senior Advocates) Rules 2019.

The names of the five advocates should not have come at all to the Permanent Committee without either being proposed by the Chief Justice or any other Judge or routed through the application.

Earlier, the High Court Bar Association had protested the August 19 notification and started abstaining from work in the Court of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri from August 22. Later, the association had in a resolution on August 29 demanded a notification, inviting further application for consideration to designate senior advocates and reconsideration of an earlier decision by the full court. Their boycott is still continuing.

The impasse has not broken even as the High Court has again invited applications through an advertisement on September 4 from eligible advocates to be designated as a senior advocate. The last date for receiving the applications has been fixed for October 1.