Sambalpur Railway Division numero uno

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: East Coast Railway’s Sambalpur Division has grabbed the first position in performance among the 68 railway divisions of the country for the month of August.

The accomplishment is based on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), evaluated by the Railway Board. As many as 55 indicators, including safety, punctuality, finance and mobility were taken into consideration to evaluate the performance of the railway divisions.

Sambalpur Railway Division, set up in 1990, topped the list by securing 73.2 marks out of 80 in the combined KPIs. The division had secured the third position in July this year.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Sambalpur Division Jaideep Gupta said it is the first time that the division has secured the first position in terms of performance. The Railway Division will undertake various activities during Swachhata Pakhwada drive from September 16 to 30.