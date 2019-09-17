Home States Odisha

Stray cattle menace continues in Baripada

 Baripada Municipality’s awareness drive to check cattle menace on the roads has failed to yield the desired results.

Published: 17th September 2019 07:20 AM

Stray cattle

Stray cattle obstruct traffic on Poda-Astia bridge in Baripada | Express

By Express News Service

Last year, the civic body had launched a campaign in the town urging the cattle owners to keep their animals in cowsheds. But the stray cattle can still be spotted roaming freely on the roads, obstructing traffic, creating congestion and posing a threat to commuters and pedestrians. Residents attributed the failure to lack of enforcement activities of the civic officials. 

Rabindra Kumar Dash, a local, said stray cattle at Station Bazaar Square and Poda-Astia bridge over Budhabalanga river hinder the smooth flow of traffic and even attack commuters. Accidents due to stray cattle is a regular affair in the area. Despite several appeals, the civic body is yet to take action in this regard, he added.

Rana Satyakam Senapati of Purunahatasahi area said despite awareness drive, locals in Station Bazaar area are not taking care of the cows after milking. 

They are intentionally letting them out to roam in the open. What is adding to the prevailing problem is lack of an adequate place to accommodate the stray animals, he added.

Additional SP Abhimanyu Nayak said, “It is the duty of Baripada Municipality to control stray cattle on roads. Due to lack of manpower, we are unable to take preventive measures in this regard.”
Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality Saroj Kumar Das said steps are being taken to resolve the issue soon. Fresh awareness drive will be launched in the town to sensitise cattle owners, he added.

