Worms in noon meals: Headmistress shunted 

BARIPADA: Badasahi Block Education Officer (BEO) Debabrata Barik on Monday transferred the headmistress of Uthani Nuagaon Nodal Primary School in Mayurbhanj district over sub-standard food served under mid-day meal (MDM) scheme.

Madhuchhanda Pani has replaced headmistress Sabini Singh, who was transferred to another school in the block following an inquiry report submitted by the Additional Block Education Officer.

On Friday, tension prevailed on school premises after students and parents staged protest alleging that worms were found in the noon meals. Parents alleged that despite frequent requests to the headmistress, sub-standard food was provided in the school.

Recently, the school authorities had dumped the meals prepared for 218 students from Classes I to VII in the dustbin after worms were found in rice and curry. A video clip of the incident had gone viral on social media following which locals intensified the agitation.

On Saturday, a group of parents met Singh over the issue and inspected the kitchen where they found insects in rice and soybean packets used for a mid-day meal.

22 students taken ill

Sambalpur: AT least 22 students of Chaltikra Upper Primary School in Bamra block of the district were taken ill after consuming mid-day meal (MDM) on Monday.

Reports said the students vomited after consuming the MDM and were rushed to Kesheibahal Primary Health Centre. However, as no doctor was present at the PHC, the students were shifted to Kuchinda Sub-

Divisional Hospital.

While 17 students were discharged after primary treatment, five were admitted to the hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable. However, they have been kept under observation for 24 hours.

Bamra Block Education Officer Narendra Patel said the students consumed the MDM at around 1 pm and started vomiting after two hours. The headmistress of the school is with the ailing students at the hospital. A Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator too has been sent there. The matter will be investigated, he said.