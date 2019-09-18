Home States Odisha

47 dengue cases in Sundargarh

Published: 18th September 2019 06:58 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As many as 47 dengue positive cases were reported in Sundargarh district till Monday.
Khatkurbahal village in Kutra block has recorded a maximum of 45 positive cases.

However, the health administration claimed that the situation is fast improving with no dengue-related deaths reported in the district. Sundargarh Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) Dr Pankaj Patel said six new positive cases were confirmed on Monday taking the number of dengue positive cases in Khatkurbahal to 45. Test reports of 40 samples are likely to be known by Tuesday evening.

While one positive case was confirmed in Kuanrmunda block, another was confirmed in Sundargarh town a few days back. He said at least six persons,  suspected to be suffering from the disease, have gone out of the district for better treatment and they are not under Government surveillance.

The number of dengue patients under observation at Sundargarh District Headquarters Hospital (SDHH) has come down to 17 and a few others were discharged on Tuesday.

Dr Patel said a medical team has been camping at Khatkurbal and the ongoing precautionary measures include removal of stagnant water sources, sanitary services to contain mosquito breeding, fogging operation and distribution of mosquito nets to patients.

TAGS
Kutra block Khatkurbahal village Sundargarh Chief District Medical & Public Health Officer CDM PHO SDHH
