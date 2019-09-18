BJD focus on frontal wings revamp

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a focus on strengthening the frontal units of BJD, the party is likely to hold organisational elections in November after the membership drive comes to an end on October 31.

Though the BJD returned to power for the fifth consecutive time in 2019 elections, activities of frontal organisations have remained confined to rallies and demonstrations without any visible impact. Such activities also seem to have come to an end as there has been hardly any programme by the frontal organisations during the last several months after the party returned to power.

This has led the party leadership to think about restructuring the frontal units before the organisational polls. Sources said the issue was discussed at the extended executive of the party held on September 1. However, the announcement of new heads of frontal organisations has been held back as there seem to be differences.

After Minati Behera’s appointment as chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Women, there is speculation that the party will appoint a new president of Biju Mahila Janata Dal, which was headed by Behera. Sources said the name of Latika Pradhan, BJD MLA from Kabisuryanagar is being discussed for the post. However, her appointment is being opposed by a powerful faction of the BMJD.

There is speculation that a legislator will be appointed to the post of Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) president. The names of Sushant Rout, party’s MLA from Bhubaneswar (North) constituency and former Minister Chandrasarathi Behera, the legislator from Cuttack (Sadar) is being discussed. However, an appointment to the post has also been held up as there is no unanimity among the leaders.

Similar is the situation in Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD). Though the name of Debi Ranjan Tripathy, BJD MLA from Banki has cropped up, there is strong opposition to his appointment. Debi is the son of former government chief whip Prabhat Tripathy.