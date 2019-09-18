‘Constables are foundation of Odisha Police’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma on Tuesday said constables are the foundation stone of State Police and they have a huge responsibility to successfully implement Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative scheduled to be launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 2.

“Under the scheme, utmost emphasis will be given to behavioral aspect of police in police stations. Police need to be well behaved, polite and gentle while dealing with the citizens,” Sharma said on the occasion of Passing Out Parade of 24th batch recruit constables at Urban Police and Traffic Training Institute here.

DGP also advised the 266 women recruit constables to upkeep the image of Odisha Police by rendering self-less and dedicated services to the citizens. The women constables had undergone six months training which commenced on January 22 this year. Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi was present.