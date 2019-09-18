Home States Odisha

‘Constables are foundation of Odisha Police’

Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi was present.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police (DGP) Bijay Kumar Sharma on Tuesday said constables are the foundation stone of State Police and they have a huge responsibility to successfully implement Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative scheduled to be launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on October 2.

“Under the scheme, utmost emphasis will be given to behavioral aspect of police in police stations. Police need to be well behaved, polite and gentle while dealing with the citizens,” Sharma said on the occasion of Passing Out Parade of 24th batch recruit constables at Urban Police and Traffic Training Institute here.

DGP also advised the 266 women recruit constables to upkeep the image of Odisha Police by rendering self-less and dedicated services to the citizens. The women constables had undergone six months training which commenced on January 22 this year. Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi was present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma Mo Sarkar Naveen Patnaik Odisha Police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp