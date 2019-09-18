Former Odisha Chief Secretary NK Panda passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Chief Secretary NK Panda passed away on September 14. He was 88. He is survived by his wife Sudha Panda and four children, a daughter and three sons. Panda had served as Chief Secretary of the State from 1987 to 1989.

Born on May 13, 1931 in Jajpur, Panda completed his BA in Economics Honours with first division from Ravenshaw College.Later he joined Delhi School of Economics for MA in Economics.

He cracked the civil service exam in 1954 and was the second Odia to get through to the coveted exam. During his service tenure, Panda had a job with United Nations as Chief Advisor to the East African community on Administration.

He was there for seven years - the first Odia officer to have got such a posting. After retirement Panda established Citizens Apex Association to serve people.