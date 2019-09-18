Four detained in Balangir's couple murder case

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Four persons were detained on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the murder of a couple in Chiktamal village within Larambha police limits.

The bodies of the deceased, Chintamani Bariha and Rukmini, stuffed in a sack, were found at a forest near the village on Sunday. Though the exact reason behind the deaths is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the duo was murdered by some villagers over suspicion of practising sorcery.

Last week, Chintamani had lodged a complaint in Larambha police station alleging that he was abused and assaulted by villagers following the death of a three-year-old child in the village. Villagers suspected Chintamani of practising witchcraft after they saw him performing some rituals near the spot where the child was cremated.